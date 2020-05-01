TDI camera boasts enhanced sensitivity to low energy X-rays



X-ray TDI camera C15400-30-50A



Model C15400-30-50A gives sharp high-contrast X-ray images of thin objects such as thin aluminum sheets and light-element materials including carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), and is expected to improve accuracy for in-line non-destructive inspection of foodstuffs and industrial products. The X-ray TDI camera captures X-ray images with high contrast according to the difference in the amount of X-ray transmission. Areas with high X-ray transmission are bright and areas with low X-ray transmission are dark. Thick materials and substances with a high atomic number tend to block X-rays. If they are present in an object inspected with X-rays, the captured X-ray image will have a contrast according to differences in their thickness and materials, allowing accurate detection of contaminants that may get into foodstuffs or industrial products, preventing the intrusion of stones or metals The camera could also be used to detect poor package sealing and prevent product deterioration.



An image captured with the X-ray TDI camera



By utilizing a new technique to detect low-energy X-rays with high sensitivity and making the design from scratch, Hamamatsu Photonics is now able to capture high-contrast images from low-energy X-rays that do not easily pass through thin objects and light-element materials, improving inspection accuracy in detecting tiny contaminants such as hair in thin aluminum food packing, irregular thickness of aluminum sheets, or uneven adhesive coating on transportation equipment parts using CFRP.

Moreover, employing a high-performance photodetector developed in-house, the company has boosted the signal readout speed to 1.8 times the ordinary speed to allow streamlined in-line 100% inspection of products to about 154 meters per minute. Another feature is that this X-ray TDI camera also captures high-energy X-ray images and so can simultaneously inspect for contaminants in objects containing multiple materials. High-contrast X-ray images can captured at an energy of about 20 keV, which is lower than the energy level of 40 keV used for ordinary X-ray inspection. The 450×1000×210mm