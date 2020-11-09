TDK to spin out its embedded positioning software

TDK has pulled together various parts of its positioning software business, including software for self-driving cars, to form an independent company.

Trusted Positioning Inc (TPI) has been formed in Canada as part sof TDK's New Business Promotion Centre as an independent business unit. TDK says the move signals it’s commitment to developing TPI as an independent software solutions business.

TPI has been developing integrated positioning solutions for decades, with software deployments in over 50 million systems worldwide with expertise in inertial navigation, dynamic motion mechanics, geomagnetic positioning, GNSS, BLE, Wi-Fi and other wireless positioning techniques. TPI’s inertial navigation solutions provide highly accurate positioning for the autonomous vehicle, automotive infotainment/telematics, robotics, two wheeled micromobility and indoor positioning markets.

TPI has renamed several of the embedded software ranges as software as a servicve (SaaS).

“Relaunching our business and brand while leveraging a SaaS business model, partnering with major companies around the world and keeping them competitive, marks a strategic move for TPI,” said Chris Goodall, Managing Director and Founder of TPI.

Venue, (previously Coursa Venue) is TPI’s flagship indoor positioning solution based on inertial, geomagnetic and other wireless technology. The indoor positioning market is exploding with the now-ubiquitous GPS everywhere, except indoors. TPI’s indoor positioning requires minimal infrastructure investment, which reduces costs, and is well suited to scale for large venues.

Ride is TPI’s two wheeled micromobility solution that was previously called MML for the burgeoning rental bike and electric scooter industry. This software solution enables the return and location identification of vehicles in urban areas where GPS is less accurate, and facilitates correct orientation of parked bikes to ensure city standards are met.

TPI’s Track software, previously named IPL, fuses GNSS and an IMU to provide accurate dead reckoning for automobile infotainment and telematics systems during GNSS outages in tunnels, underground parking and other sheltered areas.

TPI’s AUTO solution (previously known as Coursa Drive) improves reliability in autonomous vehicles and robots utilizing onboard radar and inertial sensors. AUTO provides all weather decimeter level