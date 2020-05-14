Temperature sensing tablets as Covid checkpoints

Coupled with a simple ‘App’ and a locked down operating system, the solution gives a standalone ‘out of the box’ first layer, zero contact, automatic temperature sensing system, at the entrance to a premises or threshold. The CheckVue works as a self-verification tablet on entry to a premises, the system monitors the temperature and informs the user of the result visually on the screen alongside an image of the user and a thermal map from the camera. Increasing hygiene and safety as no physical contact is necessary.

The system is calculated with an algorithm for object heat- and fast detection temperature-accuracy, tolerance at +- 0.5 degree Celsius, with a refresh rate at 64Hz for increased efficiency. CheckVue tablets are standalone automatic systems which are simple and intuitive to operate with Android 7.1, integrated USB connection and are available in 3 sizes – 10.1″, 15″ and 21.5″.

Crystal Display Systems – www.crystal-display.com