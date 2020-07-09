Terahertz TDR signals detect complex package faults

Advantest has developed a Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) system that uses terahertz technology for high resolution analysis of complex circuit faults.

The terahertz technology in the TS9001 TDR system enables non-destructive and high-resolution analysis on circuit faults in semiconductor packages such as flip chip BGAs, wafer level packages and 2.5D/3D ICs.

With Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) input pulsed signals are reflected at circuit faults inside the device. The time domain analysis of the reflected waveform allows users to determine the fault location and failure mode (open or short) by waveform comparison between good device and failed device. The peaks appeared only in the failed device are analyzed, to identify them.

The ultra-short pulse terahertz signals provide higher accuracy and shorter test times. This enables a higher distance-to-fault resolution of 5 μm in a 100mm test length as well as precise fault location identification with a 30 second test time with 1024 integratins, ten times faster than the previous Advantest testers.

The TS9001 can be configured with a high-frequency probing system owned or selected by the customer for different packages. By connecting the TS9001 to a high-frequency probing system along with a high-resolution microscope, failure analysis of devices with micro bump of minimum diameter 50 μm is possible.

Failure analysis of devices kept in low/high temperatures is also possible if the system is connected to a high-frequency probing system with a thermal-system function.

www.advantest.com/products/terahertz-spectroscopic-imaging-systems/tdr-option

