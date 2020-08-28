Test boost for optical 56GBd and 28GBd systems

August 28, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Optical transceiver test platform reduces test time
Optical transceiver test platform reduces test time and boosts repeatability, addressing test challenges for optical manufactures striving to meet demand for increased bandwidth and network capacity.

Tektronix has introduced the 8 Series sampling oscilloscope platform, a disaggregated modular instrument series boasting parallel acquisition, with up to 4 channels per mainframe and the highest measurement accuracy for PAM4 optical signals on multiple inputs simultaneously.

The 8 Series consists of the TSO820 Sampling Oscilloscope Mainframe, optical sampling modules, and TSOVu, a new software platform that runs independent of the mainframe on host PC for both live and offline processing of acquired data. Tektronix also introduces the TCR801, an external optical clock recovery module which covers dual band ranges around both 26GBd and 53GBd. These instruments and software provide a platform solution for fast acquisition and analysis.

“Our customers are facing new challenges with the increased demand for bandwidth and network capacity,” says Matt Ochs, General Manager of the Performance Portfolio at Tektronix. “The 8 Series helps solve critical problems by delivering a scalable platform that reduces test times, while also providing fast, accurate and repeatable test results.”

The 8 Series’ mainframe is a configurable, compact instrument with the smallest modular form factor in the market, at 3U high. Built to maximise the utilisation of the rack space, this instrument is ideal for optical manufacturing applications, where users can quickly add new analysis capabilities and reconfigure test systems to support upcoming standards and changes in workflow. Offline and remote modes of operation extend the analysis and visualisation capability of the TSO820 beyond the oscilloscope to a user computing environment, facilitating seamless transition from design phase to debug, characterisation and manufacturing test.


