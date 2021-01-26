Test system for 5G and WiFi6

Rohde & Schwarz has launched a vector signal generator that spans 100MHz to 44GHz for testing both 5G and WiFi6 and 6E systems.

The R&S SMM100A vector signal generator covers all the bands used by any wireless standards, including LTE and 5G NR FR1 and FR2 frequencies, as well as the latest WLAN standards WiFi6 and 6E up to 7.125GHz. It also supports wireless personal area networks such as Bluetooth.

The maximum RF modulation bandwidth of 1 GHz meets requirements to generate the broadband signals used by devices making full use of the most demanding wireless standard specifications, including IEEE 802.15.4z Ultra-Wideband (HRP-UWB).

The R&S SMM100A as a maximum output power of +18 dBm, which reduces the need for external amplifiers. Excellent modulation frequency response, error vector magnitude (EVM) and adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR) performance result in signal quality for reliable, repeatable test accuracy.

The same wide-ranging potential to meet RF performance requirements from development through to production extends to the extreme flexibility of the option concept. The R&S SMM100A comes with six maximum frequency options from 6 GHz to 44 GHz, and four modulation bandwidth options from 120 MHz to 1 GHz to meet all major device band requirements. Users can upgrade their instrument’s capabilities according to their need anytime by simply entering a key code.

Both, real time signal generation with an internal baseband generator for one-box signal generation with on-the-spot configuration of signal parameters, and an arbitrary waveform generator (ARB) for waveforms defined with the R&S WinIQSIM2 simulation software are available. The R&S SMM100A features a large ARB memory depth of up to 2 Gsample and a high maximum sampling rate of 1.2 Gsample/s. For production use, the Multi-Segment Mode speeds up test sequences even more, with fast switching between individual baseband signals.

With the built-in SCPI macro recorder, users can create error-free remote-control programs quickly and easily. MATLAB or Python scripts can be executed on the system and re-used on most Rohde & Schwarz vector signal generators currently available.

The SMM100A vector signal generator is available now.

www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/smm100a

