Thermal simulation boosts certification of industrial automation designs

Underwriters Labs (UL) is using thermal modelling and simulation-based tools for the first time as a route to certification and reducing test time in the laboratory.

The 6SigmaET digital modelling tools are being used to support the UL certification process while delivering greater product insight, more innovative designs and reduced time to market. The modelling and simulation service also uses UL’s model verification and validation process to help establish the credibility of a computational model.

“Establishing the credibility of a model where the results can be trusted to support any decision, whether a design or certification decision, is a critical need in industry,” said Mahmood Tabaddor, manager of the Predictive Modelling and Analytics team at UL. “As a trusted partner, UL empowers its customers to bring their innovations to market more quickly and efficiently but just as safely.”

Using digital modelling tools provides product performance and safety insights that help reduce physical in-laboratory testing and helps identify potential issues prior to any physical testing.

“Modelling and simulation technologies help reduce product development cycles and provide real-time, product performance insights for our customers,” said Dirk Mueller, a principal engineering manager in UL’s Energy and Power Technologies division. “At UL, we are harnessing these tools to continue our already well-established history of supporting regulatory and compliance decisions for our customers’ components, products and systems.”

Advancing the use of modelling and simulation requires a collaboration along the entire digital supply chain. UL helps build relationships within the digital supply chain in between component providers, end product manufacturers, modelling and simulation software vendors, and others.

“We are excited that UL are endorsing thermal simulation for certification of electronics equipment. This gives the industry confidence in the use of modelling and simulation techniques and helps our customers extend the value of such tools,” said Hassan Moezzi, CEO of Future Facilities, producers of the 6SigmaET tools.

www.ul.org

Related articles