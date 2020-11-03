Thermal simulation boosts certification of industrial automation designs

November 03, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
UL, 6SigmaET team for thermal simulation certification of industrial automation
Certification house UL is using the 6SigmaET modelling tools for virtual testing to support its approval decisions

Underwriters Labs (UL) is using thermal modelling and simulation-based tools for the first time as a route to certification and reducing test time in the laboratory.

The 6SigmaET  digital modelling tools are being used to support the UL certification process while delivering greater product insight, more innovative designs and reduced time to market. The modelling and simulation service also uses UL’s model verification and validation process to help establish the credibility of a computational model. 

“Establishing the credibility of a model where the results can be trusted to support any decision, whether a design or certification decision, is a critical need in industry,” said Mahmood Tabaddor, manager of the Predictive Modelling and Analytics team at UL. “As a trusted partner, UL empowers its customers to bring their innovations to market more quickly and efficiently but just as safely.”

Using digital modelling tools provides product performance and safety insights that help reduce physical in-laboratory testing and helps identify potential issues prior to any physical testing. 

“Modelling and simulation technologies help reduce product development cycles and provide real-time, product performance insights for our customers,” said Dirk Mueller, a principal engineering manager in UL’s Energy and Power Technologies division.  “At UL, we are harnessing these tools to continue our already well-established history of supporting regulatory and compliance decisions for our customers’ components, products and systems.”

Advancing the use of modelling and simulation requires a collaboration along the entire digital supply chain. UL helps build relationships within the digital supply chain in between component providers, end product manufacturers, modelling and simulation software vendors, and others.

“We are excited that UL are endorsing thermal simulation for certification of electronics equipment. This gives the industry confidence in the use of modelling and simulation techniques and helps our customers extend the value of such tools,” said Hassan Moezzi, CEO of Future Facilities, producers of the 6SigmaET tools. 

www.ul.org

Related articles 


Bosch is rolling out 5G networks for its 300mm wafer fab in Dresden, Germany

Bosch starts 5G automation tests at Dresden wafer fab

Technology News | Aug 06,2020
GaN-on-SiC technology fron SweGaN pushes RF and power device performance

GaN-on-SiC pushes RF and power performance

Interviews | Aug 07,2020
Codasip has added a cloud-based RTL simulator from Metrics Design Automation to its SweRV support package for the latest RISC-V embedded processor cores from Western Digital.

Cloud-based RTL tool for embedded RISC-V cores

Business News | Aug 07,2020
Bluetooth Low Energy module targets ultra-low power IoT

IoT boost with 400nA BLE mesh module

New Products | Aug 07,2020
Meyer Burger sells off plasma systems maker Muegge

Meyer Burger sells off plasma maker Muegge

Business News | Aug 10,2020
Researchers in London and Guwahati, India have used a 2D nanolayer to boost LED output to 99 percent.

Nanolayer boosts LED output to 99 percent

Technology News | Aug 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.