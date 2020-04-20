Thermoelectric coolers offer 10% boost in heat pumping capacity

April 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Thermoelectric coolers
Laird Thermal Systems has launched a new generation of high-performance thermoelectric coolers that offer a 10% boost in heat pumping capacity, greater temperature differential and higher efficiency than standard thermoelectric coolers.

The new UltraTEC UTX Series thermoelectric cooler offers a heat pumping capacity of up to 296 Watts with a maximum temperature differential (Delta T) of 72°C. The UTX series is suitable for spot cooling applications with industrial lasers, laser projectors, medical diagnostic systems and analytical instrumentation. The UltraTEC UTX Series is assembled with advanced thermoelectric materials for higher heat pumping capacity, it also consists of a larger number of N and P couples to generate a higher heat flux density than standard thermoelectric coolers.

Laird - www.lairdthermal.com


