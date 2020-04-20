Thermoelectric coolers offer 10% boost in heat pumping capacity

The new UltraTEC UTX Series thermoelectric cooler offers a heat pumping capacity of up to 296 Watts with a maximum temperature differential (Delta T) of 72°C. The UTX series is suitable for spot cooling applications with industrial lasers, laser projectors, medical diagnostic systems and analytical instrumentation. The UltraTEC UTX Series is assembled with advanced thermoelectric materials for higher heat pumping capacity, it also consists of a larger number of N and P couples to generate a higher heat flux density than standard thermoelectric coolers.
Laird - www.lairdthermal.com