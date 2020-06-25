Thermologger to challenge cold chain environments

June 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Thermologger to challenge cold chain environments
Smartrac has released a new semi-active UHF RFID temperature logging product, the Maxdura Thermologger, which combines high accuracy and robustness in a hard tag for cold chain applications in food, pharma and other segments.

The new product has been built for resistance to dust, chemicals and mechanical stress as well as protection against temporary immersion in water, enabled by an extra-rugged sealed ABS casing with IP68 rating. Equipped with a UHF Gen2 air interface, a long battery life (three years or five use cycles), Maxdura Thermologger can be easily integrated into existing RAIN RFID (UHF) reader setups used for item management applications.

For fulfilling its cold chain and industrial temperature logging role, the tag also incorporates eponymous temperature data-logging capabilities based on its sensor functionality. Combining a scalable log memory, an operating temperature range from -30 to 60°C, and an accuracy of up to ±0.1°C, Maxdura Thermologger fits the widest possible array of application needs. That also applies to the temperature measurement intervals which can be set between 1 second and 24 hours. Maxdura Thermologger has a hard tag-like form factor measuring 100x75x11mm and comes with 3072 bits user memory that enables the storage of up to 1000 data measurements (8 bit / 0.5°C resolution). Higher memory capacities are available upon request, as are higher precision temperature sensors.

Smartrack - www.smartrac-group.com


The ventilator team at UK vacuum cleaner maker Gtech

Ventilator technology takes centre stage

Feature Articles | Mar 28,2020
US medical giant Abbott has received emergency authorisation for a Coronavirus test that it says gives a result in just 5 minutes.

Five minute Coronavirus test gets fast track US exemption

Technology News | Mar 30,2020
Covid-19 hits ASML's first quarter three ways

Covid-19 hits ASML's first quarter three ways

Business News | Mar 30,2020
The UK Ventilator Challenge consortium is this week starting production of 10,000 ventilators based on the ES02 from Penlon and Parapac PLus from Smiths Medical

UK Ventilator Challenge to start production of 10,000 units

Business News | Mar 30,2020
ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

Business News | Mar 30,2020
ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

Business News | Mar 30,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.