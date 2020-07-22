TI sees Covid-19 bounce back

July 22, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
TI sees Covid-19 bounce back
Texas Instruments saw Q2 revenue of $3.24bn, down 12 percent on the same quarter last year, largely from automotive, but predicts an upturn next quarter in the recovery from Covid-19

Texas Instruments is seeing the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming quarters, although the automotive market is holding the market back.   

The company's second quarter revenue was $3.24bn, down 12 percent, with an income of $1.38bn. The company predicts higher revenues in the coming quarter as it reduces its dependence on distribution.

"Revenue decreased 12 percent from the same quarter a year ago, driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market,” said Rich Templeton, chairman, president and CEO of TI. “In our core businesses, Analog revenue declined 4 percent and Embedded Processing declined 31 percent from the same quarter a year ago. Analog and Embedded Processing both had positive sequential growth in the second quarter excluding the automotive market.”

"TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion,” he added.

The impact has not been as great as the financial crisis in 2008 as some areas such as IT and communications have remained strong as a result of home working as well as the medical market remaining strong.

“While second quarter did not experience the depth of the decline we saw in the 2008 financial crisis, nonetheless we remain cautious on how the economy might behave over the next few years,” said a spokesman.

“Overall the weakness was primarily from the automotive market. Automotive was down about 40 percent sequentially and down over 40 percent compared to a year ago. To help appreciate this impact, excluding automotive, TI was up 8 percent sequentially and down 3 percent versus a year ago. The automotive market appears to have bottomed in May as North American and European assembly plants resumed operations,” he said.

“The industrial market was up about 2 percent sequentially and also up 2 percent from a year ago. There are end-markets that are weak and others that are understandably strong, like medical. We do believe that some customers are trying to maintain strong inventory


