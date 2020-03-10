Time-of-flight 3D capture for Raspberry Pi

March 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Raspberry
Conrad Electronic is now selling Pieye’s Nimbus 3D time-of-flight (ToF) camera module for Raspberry Pi, expanding its range of accessories for development tools.

The ToF module offers a resolution of 352x288 pixels (100k) and operates in the measuring range of between 0.1 to 3m with a measuring accuracy of ±2%.

“Pieye Nimbus 3D brings the industry-proven time-of-flight technology to Raspberry Pi and is aimed at B2B customers in inventory management and warehousing who, for example, need to monitor fill levels,” explains Markus Pröller from Pieye. “Users in research and development, education, and robotics - such as for gesture control - can also benefit from the camera modules’ features, offered through a cooperation with Makerfactory. Typical users of the Nimbus 3D in the B2C market are makers, hobbyists and inventors as well as model-making enthusiasts.” 

The time-of-flight technology integrated into Pieye’s Nimbus 3D determines the distance between the lens and the object via the propagation of modulated light pulses. The camera produces a distance value for each pixel and makes this so-called ‘point cloud’ directly available for evaluation.

Since time-of-flight technology enables 3D measurements with a single sensor, the especially compact design is of great advantage for use as top fixture with Raspberry Pi for object recognition, gesture control or robot navigation.

Conrad Electronic – www.conrad.de


Photocouplers

Photocouplers are world’s smallest for industrial automation

New Products | Dec 12,2019
sensor kit

Battery-operated wireless sensor kit, ready to go

New Products | Dec 12,2019
force feedback

Origami unfolds as force feedback haptics

Technology News | Dec 12,2019
data storage

FPGA-based NVMe data storage targets HPC

New Products | Dec 12,2019
eBook

Mouser eBook covers new trends in robotics

New Products | Dec 13,2019
GNSS

Septentrio and ADI join forces on GNSS/INS solutions

Business News | Dec 16,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.