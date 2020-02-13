Time-Sensitive Network IP enables low latency smart factories

The new TSN IP includes support for a 2-port daisy chain topology suitable for connecting industrial equipment, 1 Gbps high-speed operation, low latency less than 400ns, and low jitter less than 0.1μs.

The IP enables a range of industrial applications such as motion controllers, which require faster response control as well as TSN support, and remote I/O, often used in network communications to enable control of secured bandwidth and low latency. TSN also contributes to the realization of smart factories, as it seamlessly connects and interoperates networks for IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology). Socionext will provide an FPGA evaluation board and start-up manual for IP implementation, as well as Linux open source driver software.

Socionext - www.socionext.com