Tiny IoT MCU draws just 40 to 81W/MHz

In many industrial and IoT applications, high energy particles and other environmental challenges present the danger of bombarding memory and creating bit flips during the normal course of operations, even more so as process nodes drop to 40nm and lower. This can disrupt MCU operation and produce incorrect or even dangerous results. To prevent catastrophic ramifications like these, the MAX32670 protects its entire memory footprint (384kB flash and 128kB SRAM) with ECC to prevent bit flips and enhance reliability. With ECC, single-bit errors are detected and corrected by hardware, making it difficult for bit flip errors to have a negative impact on the application. Drawing only 40 to 81W/MHz of active power, the MAX32670 executes commands from flash at 40 percent lower power than the closest competitive industrial solution, claims the manufacturer . It is the lowest power solution for battery-operated sensor applications. The chip is also 50 percent smaller than its closest competitor, giving developers the opportunity to reduce solution size and material costs.

Maxim Integrated - www.maximintegrated.com