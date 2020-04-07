Tiny power management IC gives 20% extra battery life to wearables

This next-generation SIMO PMIC delivers three outputs with just one inductor at 91 percent efficiency, 16 percent greater than traditional 4-chip systems according to Maxim. The MAX77654 SIMO PMIC addresses space-constraint challenges for system designers by replacing 3 buck-boost converters, 3 inductors with a single converter and a single inductor. It also replaces 2 LDOs/load-switches, a battery charger and additional passives, resulting in a 50 percent smaller solution. With less than 500nA shutdown current and a low supply current of 6µA with 5 regulators operating, designers can add more functions to their ultra-low-power consumer devices. The MAX77654 yields lower heat dissipation and reduces system board temperature by more than 20ºC when compared against an alternative single inductor system power solution. Additionally, this SIMO PMIC provides superior output voltage ripple performance of less than 20mVp-p for noise sensitive rails.

