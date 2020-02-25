Tiny SoM provides excellent graphics

The Triton module comes with 1024MB or 2048MB DDR3L and a 4GB eMMC. A second core complex features an ARM Cortex-M4F microcontroller, and comprehensive graphics capabilities are provided by powerful 3D and 2D GPUs. The module provides a wide range of connectivity including Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, MIPI-DSI display or alternate build with LVDS display, MIPI-CSI camera input, and many other interfaces. The i.MX8M Mini’s VPU provides 1080p encode and decode functionality. The unit comes with mainline Linux or Windows 10 IoT Core BSP; Direct Insight is also developing a BSP for QNX 7.0 . The i.MX6- and i.MX8-based Triton-TX family modules all take a single 3.3 to 5.5V supply and provide up to 300mA 3.3V output power for use on the baseboard.

