Tiny SoM provides excellent graphics

February 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Tiny SoM
Launched in a 68x26mm SODIMM-format, the Triton-TX8M system-on-module (SoM) from Direct Insight is based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini Quad ARM Cortex-A53 processor, featuring four 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.6GHz.

The Triton module comes with 1024MB or 2048MB DDR3L and a 4GB eMMC. A second core complex features an ARM Cortex-M4F microcontroller, and comprehensive graphics capabilities are provided by powerful 3D and 2D GPUs. The module provides a wide range of connectivity including Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, MIPI-DSI display or alternate build with LVDS display, MIPI-CSI camera input, and many other interfaces. The i.MX8M Mini’s VPU provides 1080p encode and decode functionality. The unit comes with mainline Linux or Windows 10 IoT Core BSP; Direct Insight is also developing a BSP for QNX 7.0 . The i.MX6- and i.MX8-based Triton-TX family modules all take a single 3.3 to 5.5V supply and provide up to 300mA 3.3V output power for use on the baseboard.

MD Direct Insight - www.directinsight.co.uk


