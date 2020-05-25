TOF modules and imager chips for non-contact sensors

May 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
non-contact sensors
With TOF modules and the Espros epc6xy imager chips, intelligent, non-contact sensors can be implemented for a wide variety of applications.

The spread of bacteria and viruses is largely done by hands. The dangerous pathogens stick to every- day things such as door handles, light switches and toilet flushes. Handles and buttons on a wide variety of devices and installations thus become virus spreaders! The perfect solution for public transport, for doctor's surgeries, hospitals, restaurants or even the food processing industry offer touch-free buttons and switches. Even if the hands are busy carrying objects, approaching the switch is enough to trigger a function such as opening a door. In addition to avoiding skin contact with the switching element, various functions can even be simplified. While Espros does not produce disinfectants or protective clothing, the company can certainly help prevent or manage pandemics such as the current corona crisis.

Espros - www.espros.com


Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Virtual smart sensors

Virtual smart sensors outperform hardware presence-detection

New Products | Feb 28,2020
3D antennas

Isotropic 3D antennas target AR/VR and motion capture

New Products | Feb 28,2020
photodiodes

Printed photodiodes enable filter-less visible light communications

Technology News | Mar 02,2020
GNSS receiver

Heading GPS/GNSS receiver, all integrated

New Products | Mar 02,2020
chip resistors

Thin film flat chip resistors with temperature coefficients down to ±5 ppm/K

New Products | Mar 03,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.