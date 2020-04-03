Tool removes the gap between raw data and production-ready models

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
raw data
The Integrated Deployment platform unveiled by open source, data analytics company Knime aims to eliminate the gap between the creation of data science models and their use in production.

It allows not just a model but all of its associated preparation and post- process steps to be identified and automatically reused in production with no changes or manual work required. From within the Knime platform, organizations can replicate the process repeatedly with ease to maintain model performance. The platform is also said to dramatically reduce the risk of errors that can occur when moving from creating a model to deploying a complete production process based on that model. Another benefit is that good governance and compliance reporting for such topics as GDPR and CCPR are fully supported since the entire creation and production processes are captured and stored in self-documenting workflows.

Integrated Deployment is significant because virtually all business topics that use decision science are affected by this gap. For example, a mobile provider might develop a model to predict whether customers will renew their contracts. This model relies on call transaction data, payment data, and information about support provided. The iterative model creation process discovers that the best model is made by combining 15 pieces of data. Nine of these pieces do not exist in the raw data but were created using both traditional mathematics as well as advanced techniques. The model method itself has had settings tuned for best performance.

Until now, the process of moving that model into production and applying it to new customers has required manual replication of the exact data creation and model settings to ensure that the model could be usable in production. With Knime Integrated Deployment, however, the created model as well as all required steps and settings are automatically captured and packaged so that the entire production process is, for the first time, instantly available for production use.


Debugging

Debugging for the runtime monitoring of high-end SoCs

New Products | Jan 07,2020
Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth LE audio evaluation platform

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
processor

Applications processor has dedicated neural processing unit for edge AI

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive

SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

Business News | Jan 08,2020
AI module

Murata partners with Google on tiny AI module

Business News | Jan 08,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.