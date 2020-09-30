Top articles in September on eeNews Europe

September 30, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Top stories in September on eeNews Europe
The $40bn ARM-Nvidia deal, the US-China trade war and Tesla's battery day and a cyber attack on Tower all features heavily in the most read articles last month

Unsurprisingly, the semiconductor industry’s largest ever deal has been the top story in September on eeNews Europe.

Nvidia’s $40bn deal to buy UK processor designer ARM is fraught with challenges, both from the industry and geopolitical forces. China in particular is set to challenge the deal, which may take longer than the expected 18 months if it happens at all.

The emergence of a competitor in the datacentre space in the form of Nuvia may well have driven ARM’s decision to split is processor lines to create a line foucssed on high performance

The US-China trade war has other knock on effects, particularly on the supply of wafers and the thorny issue of subsidies and the US CHIPS Act.

The long-awaited Battery Day from electric car maker Tesla highlighted a move back to vertical integration. Plans to mine its own lithium, build its own silicon anode battery cells and use these as a structural part of the car have implications for its current battery partners Panasonic, CATL and BVD.

