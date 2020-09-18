Top nine security trends in 2020

Responding to Covid-19 remains the biggest security challenge for most organizations in 2020, according to market researcher Gartner.

This sits alongside the shortage of technical staff, the rapid migration to cloud computing, regulatory compliance requirements and the unrelenting evolution of threats continue to be the most significant ongoing major challenges.

“The pandemic, and its resulting changes to the business world, accelerated digitalization of business processes, endpoint mobility and the expansion of cloud computing in most organizations, revealing legacy thinking and technologies,” said Peter Firstbrook, VP Analyst, Gartner, during the virtual Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, 2020.

Gartner identified nine annual security trends that are the response by leading organizations to these longer-term external trends. These top trends highlight strategic shifts in the security ecosystem that aren’t yet widely recognized, but are expected to have broad industry impact and significant potential for disruption.

1: Extended detection and response capabilities emerge to improve accuracy and productivity

Extended detection and response (XDR) solutions are emerging that automatically collect and correlate data from multiple security products to improve threat detection and provide an incident response capability. For example, an attack that caused alerts on email, endpoint and network can be combined into a single incident. The primary goals of an XDR solution are to increase detection accuracy and improve security operations efficiency and productivity.

“Centralization and normalization of data also helps improve detection by combining softer signals from more components to detect events that might otherwise be ignored,” said Firstbrook.

2: Security process automation emerges to eliminate repetitive tasks

The shortage of skilled security practitioners and the availability of automation within tools have driven the use of more security process automation. This technology automates computer-centric security operations tasks based on predefined rules and templates.

Automated tasks can be performed much faster, in a scalable way and with fewer errors. However, there are diminishing returns to building and maintaining automation. SRM leaders must invest in automation projects that help to eliminate repetitive tasks