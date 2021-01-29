Top ten chip markets for 2021

The latest release of the The McClean Report identifies the top ten fastest growing chip markets for 2021.

The analysis and forecast of the IC industry includes IC Insights’ ranking of IC product categories based on sales growth rate. The listing projects the market growth rate for each of the 33 IC product categories defined by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization

Each of the top-10 growing chip markets is expected to see a double-digit increase in sales, but only the top-five segments are forecast to grow faster than the total IC market, which IC Insights projects will rise 12 percent this year. Future Horizons puts the growth even higher at 18 percent.

DRAM and NAND flash are expected to be the two fastest-growing product segments in 2021 with 18 percent and 17 percent sales growth, respectively. Laying claim as the fastest growing IC product segment is familiar territory for the DRAM market. DRAM was also ranked as the fastest-growing IC segment in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018. On the other hand, due to its extreme cyclicality, DRAM has also been among the poorest performing categories. Collapsing prices resulted in the DRAM market falling -37 percent in 2019, ranking its growth rate last among the 33 IC product categories that year.

An increase in laptop, tablet, and server system sales boosted NAND revenue 24 percent in 2020 as the Covid 19 pandemic forced a transformation in the way consumers, schools, businesses, and governments communicated and carried on with their business. The transition to 5G technology within many of these same computing applications and smartphones is forecast to boost NAND revenue growth 17 percent in 2021.

Two automotive specific IC product categories, Automotive—Application-Specific Analog and Automotive—Special Purpose Logic are forecast to be among the fastest growing segments in 2021. New car sales took a hit during Covid-plagued 2020, which adversely impacted