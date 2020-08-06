Toshiba, MikroElektronika team on motor control boards

The Click boards developed by MikroElectronika for motor control are small plug-and-play style boards that use a standardized mikroBUS connector socket. The company supports the series of development boards with software examples that simplify the integration of the boards for prototype systems and hardware evaluation.

Of the five new Click boards, two targeting brushed DC motor applications, one is for brushless DC (BLDC) motors, and the remaining two support stepper motor control using switches from Toshiba.

The two boards that target brushed motor control applications are the DC Motor 6 Click which is based on Toshiba’s TB67H451FNG chip, and the DC Motor 14 Click based upon the TB67H450FNG. The ICs use an advanced PWM chopper-type integrated DC motor driver, and are manufactured on Toshiba’s latest BiCD technology. The ICs feature a low-resistance H-bridge that provides high currents and minimal heat generation. Four motor operation modes, forward, reverse, short brake and stop, are supported.

The brushless DC motor support is accomplished through the Brushless 7 Click that is built around Toshiba’s TC78B009FTG. This IC can drive a BLDC motor without the use of Hall sensors. It features a closed-loop speed controller that regulates and maintains set rotational speed regardless of a dynamic supply voltage or load fluctuations. The IC also has non-volatile memory (NVM) to store user-defined speed profiles.

For driving stepper motors, the Stepper 10 Click, features the TB67S128FTG and is a two-phase bipolar stepping motor driver with an output rating of 50 V / 5 A. It features a low power consumption and low on-resistance (0.25 Ω) for its driver MOSFETs. The simplified control interface allows stepper motor control in both directions from full to 1/128 step sizes. Advanced current detection, active gain control, and multiple error detection features are also integrated.

The Stepper 8 Click is based upon the TB78H670FTG and also has stepping down to 1/128, reducing noise and vibration generated by the stepping motor. Its wide