Touchscreen platform targets education and small businesses

It can be used as a fully featured stand-alone touchscreen or enriched with CTouch Brix’ solutions for advanced corporate applications. The user-friendly touchscreen enables any type of user to easily share their screen, write on the highly responsive interactive whiteboard and truly inspire everyone in the room. The display has a mere 1.5ms response time, a 1mm touch accuracy and 32 touch points, ensuring a pen-on-paper-like writing experience. The implementation of Triple S glass, which is much more rigid and smooth than conventional glass panels, also helps users to pleasantly use the Riva’s touch functionality. Two integrated stereo JBL 3-way speakers (tweeter, mid-range and woofer) deliver live-stage virtual surround sound. All options are accessible on the screen at the touch of a button. The display also allows you to use your own software (Android, Linux or Windows based).

