Touchscreen platform targets education and small businesses

May 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Touchscreen
The CTouch Riva is an all-new touchscreen for education and small & medium-sized businesses, designed as a platform for various environments.

It can be used as a fully featured stand-alone touchscreen or enriched with CTouch Brix’ solutions for advanced corporate applications. The user-friendly touchscreen enables any type of user to easily share their screen, write on the highly responsive interactive whiteboard and truly inspire everyone in the room. The display has a mere 1.5ms response time, a 1mm touch accuracy and 32 touch points, ensuring a pen-on-paper-like writing experience. The implementation of Triple S glass, which is much more rigid and smooth than conventional glass panels, also helps users to pleasantly use the Riva’s touch functionality. Two integrated stereo JBL 3-way speakers (tweeter, mid-range and woofer) deliver live-stage virtual surround sound. All options are accessible on the screen at the touch of a button. The display also allows you to use your own software (Android, Linux or Windows based).

CTouch - www.ctouch.eu


display controllers

Feature-rich display controllers target video walls

New Products | Feb 10,2020
4K multiview

True 4K multiview uses AV over IP

New Products | Feb 10,2020
plasmonic

Full colour mixing with plasmonic nanorods

Technology News | Feb 10,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over 2020 business

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Market News | Feb 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.