TraceParts updates its multi-function 3D CAD viewer

The WebGL 3D viewer developed by TraceParts reassures designers and engineers that the selected component is suitable for their design project. The 3D viewer can be used regardless of the web browser and also functions on PCs, tablets and smartphones. It reduces the time taken to load CAD models and offers a better preview of all the configurations for a given product. Professional designers can obtain different views of the part (front, rear, top, isometric, etc.) with different renderings (solid, wireframe, transparent, etc.) to quickly and easily analyze every aspect of the part. Engineers and designers can also display the dimensions* directly in the 3D viewer.

The exploded view function displays the parts of an assembly separated by distance but positioned so that they show how they are assembled. Once designers and engineers have finished looking up the required parts, they can take a screenshot for easily sharing the required information for their projects.

