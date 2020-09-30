Transformer factory expands to high voltage production

SIGA is a leading manufacturer of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies and acquired the business and assets of Stabilised Transformers in February 2020. Stabilised Transformers Ltd was established in the mid-1970s in Wolverhampton, to supply transformers to UK and export markets. Since then, W. Groves in 2002 and Current Transformer Technology in 2009 have been incorporated into Stabilised Transformers, extending the product range and customer base.

Following risk assessments and UK government advice, the plant at Sandy, Bedfordshire is set to meet UK government guidelines including those for coronavirus pandemic precautions.

“We completed the deal with Stabilised Transformers only a few days after the UK’s first confirmed cases of Covid-19. We immediately looked at the repercussions on our plan to move production from Wolverhampton to Sandy," said Richard Thrussell, General Manager of SIGA (Electronics). "Our management team carried out all the necessary risk assessments, factoring-in the best available guidance from UK-Gov. Thanks to the efforts of management and staff, our plans remain on-schedule despite the coronavirus restrictions.”

SIGA occupies a purpose-built 15000 sq ft facility in Sandy, Bedfordshire, where more than 45 employees produce a wide range of transformers and inductors. As well as working within an Integrated Management System approved to ISO 9001-2015, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001, wound components can be supplied conforming to international standards, including EN61558, EN60601, and EN60950. Standard and custom toroidal transformers can also be supplied with UL approval to UL506.

The production process is completed entirely in house, from single or three-phase windings, to any assembly requirements, through varnish impregnation and any required tropicalisation for humid environments, and final test. Large transformers weighing 1000kg or more can be safely handled within the factory for final test, before loading onto pallets for delivery to customers.

Designs for the new transformers include open or enclosed types of dry transformers and inductors, and extend through double wound and auto wound components, and toroidal wound instrument transformers for current and voltage measurement. High