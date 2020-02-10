True 4K multiview uses AV over IP

February 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
4K multiview
Silex Insight’s Audio-Visual over Internet Protocol (AV over IP) board, Viper, now offers True 4K Multiview supporting up to 12 simultaneous streams of 4K60 4:4:4 resolution, with ultra-low latency.

The True 4K Multiview solution can combine up to 12 video streams into one video stream for display on a single monitor, just by using an AV over IP transmitter for each source and an AV over IP receiver at the display side. Multiple monitors can be combined into large video walls on a standard IP Network creating endless combinations without using complex video processors. Most of the solutions on the market only support limited numbers of sources or require big computing power and memory. This is not the case here as Silex Insight offers a lightweight solution based on the unique capabilities of the VC-2 HQ codec.
Users can decide what to be shown on the monitor, easily change the stream and add, delete, or resize in order to highlight what is important. Logo, text and background can be directly inserted. The True 4K Multiview solution can be used together with the video wall feature already available in the board. All streams can be scaled, placed and cropped through the API to build the desired layout, while being perfectly synchronized between displays using PTP.
Silex Insight - www.silexinsight.com


Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

