True PIM analysis over fiber

The 185x133x55mm instrument reduces test costs and time by providing field engineers, field technicians, and third-party contractors with a single instrument to conduct RF interference measurements and PIM troubleshooting on LTE-based systems using CPRI front haul infrastructure. The IQ Fiber Master leverages patented PIM over CPRI and RF over CPRI measurement capabilities that allow tests to be conducted on the ground, significantly reducing tower climbs. Field engineers and technicians can use the MT2780A to scan the uplink RF signals of a remote radio head (RRH) for in-band interference while simultaneously conducting PIM over CPRI measurements. Supporting all Tier 1 LTE base station radio manufacturers, the single instrument solution can determine if KPIs are being affected by interference or PIM.

Analyzing CPRI IQ data allows users to view a radio’s uplink spectrum for interference troubleshooting. The IQ Fiber Master measures PIM over CPRI with four SFP inputs, providing the ability to compare multiple bands and sectors, as well. Measurements are performed on live cell tower traffic signals, providing a unique method to conduct real-world testing that results in improved accuracy and no system downtime for test. As measurements are derived from baseband IQ data, the IQ Fiber Master can make measurements on any frequency RRH, or combination of frequencies of the RRH, providing a very cost-effective solution. All LTE bands are supported by IQ Fiber Master MT2780A.

Anritsu - www.anritsu.com