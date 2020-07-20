TSMC overtakes Samsung as world's largest chip company

TSMC has overtaken Samsung to become the world's largest chip company by market capitalization, according to a list produced by Yonhap News Agency.

The list is based on share values on Thursday July 16, when TSMC's market capitalization measured US$306.3 billion. This eclipsed second-ranked Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Samsung's market value was US$261.9 billion. US fabless GPU developer Nvidia in third also overtook Intel.

The list, shown below is different to and more volatile than a ranking based on semiconductor sales revenues, which would put Intel top and Samsung second (see HiSilicon breaks through into top-ten semiconductor ranking ). The ranking includes a mixture of chip company types. TSMC is a pure-play foundry, while Samsung is part foundry, part Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) and Nvidia and Qualcomm are fabless chip companies and therefore customers for foundries such as TSMC and Samsung.

Nvidia's market capitalization has soared by 75 percent in the last seven months due to demand for its GPUs in data centers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1: TSMC $306.3 bn

2: Samsung $261.9 bn

3: Nvidia $257.7 bn

4: Intel $252.0 bn

5: Broadcom $128.4 bn

6: Texas Instruments $119.0 bn

7: Qualcomm $104.0 bn

Ranking of semiconductor companies by market capitalization on July 16, 2020. Source: Yonhap News Agency

