TSMC, UMC use water tankers in Taiwan drought

March 02, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
Foundries TSMC and United Microelectronics are using industrial water tankers to bring in additional water for their wafer fabs to address a drought on the island.

"UMC has dispatched industrial water trucks to support the water needed for our production lines. Only a small amount of additional water is needed at the moment and the water supply scheduling will be adjusted according to the situation," a spokesperson told eeNews Europe .

UMC is taking similar action to rival TSMC amid the drought brought about by a lack of typhoon rain events in 2020.

Under restrictions imposed from last Thursday, factories and industrial zones have been told to cut water use back by 7 to 11 depending on location. Those that do not comply risk having supplies cut off.

The country is now in a dry season that usually lasts until May and weather forecasters have predicted that February March will be drier than usual.

Taiwan as a whole was responsible for 21.8 percent of global chip supply in 2018 ahead of South Korea with 21.3 percent.

