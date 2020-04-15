TT Electronics unveils 10 new product lines of potentiometers and encoders

April 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
potentiometers
TT Electronics has added ten new product families to its professional audio portfolio. The portfolio expansion includes the introduction of five rotary potentiometer families, four slide potentiometers families, and one encoder series.

These new parts are ideal for a variety of applications found in the professional audio industry, including electric guitars, amplifiers, mixers, drum machines, synthesizers, DJ equipment, recording studio controls, and audio/visual equipment. The new rotary potentiometer families (P161, P162, P163, P164, P165) are IP 40 rated and offer a wide range of resistance options, from 1KΩ to 1MΩ. These new products feature metal shaft and bushing as well as options for vertical or horizontal PCB mounting. The new slide potentiometer families (PSS1, PSS2, PSL2, and LM1001) offer slide travel options ranging from 20mm to 100mm, and a resistance range from 1KΩ to 1MΩ. The new LM1001 marks TT’s first motorized slide potentiometer, useful when the ability to jump to preset positions or physical feedback from virtual controllers is desired. The EN09 encoder series is highly reliable with 10 pulses per rotation and a push-on switch option (non-latching). This series is also IP 40 rated.

TT Electronics - www.ttelectronics.com


