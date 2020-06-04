Tunable LEDs promise natural full-spectrum human centric lighting

Vesta Thrive leverages patented Thrive technology to deliver the closest spectral match to natural light available in an easy to use tunable white solution. Vesta Thrive enables the development of luminaires that not only deliver natural full spectrum lighting, but also allow new opportunities to personalize lighting, tailoring our environment to individual preferences or task-oriented needs. The LEDs come in COB LES sizes of 9mm and 13mm, delivering up to 2000 lumens but also as linear modules up to 1120mm long. White point tuning ranges include 2700K-6500K and 2700K-5000K with typical ASD values of 11% for 2700K and 8% for 6500K. Average Spectral Difference (ASD) values, as promoted by Bridgelux, indicate the differences of the spectral peaks and valleys between a light source and a standardized natural light source of the same CCT. The light sources exhibit typical CRI Ra values of 98 with CRI R1-R15 values all over 90.

Bridgelux - www.bridgelux.com