Tunable LEDs promise natural full-spectrum human centric lighting

June 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Tunable LEDs
Bridgelux has released new versions of its Vesta product line, adding full natural spectrum white point options to its large portfolio of tunable white solutions.

Vesta Thrive leverages patented Thrive technology to deliver the closest spectral match to natural light available in an easy to use tunable white solution. Vesta Thrive enables the development of luminaires that not only deliver natural full spectrum lighting, but also allow new opportunities to personalize lighting, tailoring our environment to individual preferences or task-oriented needs. The LEDs come in COB LES sizes of 9mm and 13mm, delivering up to 2000 lumens but also as linear modules up to 1120mm long. White point tuning ranges include 2700K-6500K and 2700K-5000K with typical ASD values of 11% for 2700K and 8% for 6500K. Average Spectral Difference (ASD) values, as promoted by Bridgelux, indicate the differences of the spectral peaks and valleys between a light source and a standardized natural light source of the same CCT. The light sources exhibit typical CRI Ra values of 98 with CRI R1-R15 values all over 90.

Bridgelux - www.bridgelux.com

 


Retail LEDs

Retail LEDs aim to retain customers

New Products | Mar 09,2020
smart LED lighting

Connected platform speeds up the development of smart LED lighting

New Products | Mar 09,2020
UVC LEDs

UVC LEDs target water and air sterilization

New Products | Mar 10,2020
Human-centric

Human-centric LEDs help energize or relax

New Products | Mar 12,2020
LED chip-on board

LED chip-on board deliver up to 185lm/W at 3000K 80 CRI

New Products | Mar 12,2020
lasers

Researchers grow III-V lasers on standard SOI wafers

Technology News | Mar 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.