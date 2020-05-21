Turnkey amplified S-band radio for long-range links

May 21, 2020 //By Julien Happich
S-band radio
Triad RF Systems has added to its THPR series of ready-to-install amplified radios.

Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create a long-range wireless and intelligence, surveillance, and recognizance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Silvus StreamCaster model SC4210E-235 core radio that operates from 2,200 to 2,500 MHz. Triad model THPR1012 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF filtering, real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls. This integrated amplified radio system delivers maximum power output of 40W at 9 Mbps on its max power setting, and 10W at about 60 Mbps on its max data rate setting. Unmanned system engineers can expect dependable RF link stability and up to 10X extra range distance as compared to the stock Silvus StreamCaster SC4210E-235 alone.

Triad RF Systems - www.triadrf.com


TSMC ramps revenue per wafer, other foundries dip

TSMC ramps revenue per wafer, other foundries dip

Market News | Feb 24,2020
Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semi buys Adesto to accelerate IIoT expansion

Business News | Feb 25,2020
RF module

UWB and Bluetooth LE RF module is only 14x14x1.5mm

New Products | Feb 25,2020
connectivity

Scalable wireless connectivity for IoT

New Products | Feb 26,2020
NFC charging

NFC charging chip supports over 2.5W of output

New Products | Feb 26,2020
network operations

SaaS-based tools automates network operations

New Products | Feb 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.