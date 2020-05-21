Turnkey amplified S-band radio for long-range links

Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create a long-range wireless and intelligence, surveillance, and recognizance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Silvus StreamCaster model SC4210E-235 core radio that operates from 2,200 to 2,500 MHz. Triad model THPR1012 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF filtering, real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls. This integrated amplified radio system delivers maximum power output of 40W at 9 Mbps on its max power setting, and 10W at about 60 Mbps on its max data rate setting. Unmanned system engineers can expect dependable RF link stability and up to 10X extra range distance as compared to the stock Silvus StreamCaster SC4210E-235 alone.
