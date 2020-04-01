u-blox to acquire IoT Communication-as-a-Service provider Thingstream

Thingstream’s IoT Communication-as-a-Service is uniquely positioned to remove the barriers to IoT adoption by simplifying the process of getting meaningful data from devices to the cloud securely and at scale. The strategic fit between u-blox and Thingstream will enable both organisations to capitalise on and capture significant market share in the global IoT market.

Thingstream has already achieved significant growth as it has been adopted by numerous enterprises across the globe. With a focus on an extended partner ecosystem, many of whom also work with u-blox technologies, the synergies between the two organisations demonstrate why this acquisition is a perfect fit.

“We are delighted to bring Thingstream under the u-blox business umbrella. Many of our existing 7,000 global customers will really benefit from this fantastic service given it removes all the barriers to getting data from their devices into the cloud”, commented Thomas Seiler, u-blox CEO.

“By joining our business with u-blox we are further able to accelerate the rollout of our best-in-class, low-cost, low-power and global IoT Communication-as-a-Service solution. This in turn enables customers to fast track their IoT deployments with a predictable cost and reliability”, said Philipp Bolliger, CEO of Thingstream.

u‑blox - www.u-blox.com