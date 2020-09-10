UK Covid-9 test systems to be built in the Netherlands by US company

September 10, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
UK Covid-9 test systems to be built in the Netherlands by US company
DnaNudge has signed a deal with US contract manufacturer Benchmark to build its Covid-19 test systems in Almelo in the Netherlands.

UK startup DnaNudge has signed a key manufacturing partnership to deliver volume production of its Covid-19 test system with a US manufacturer.

DnaNudge’s reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Covid-19 test system can produce a result in an hour using a test cartridge and is part of the UK government’s ‘moon shot’ for localised testing.

Benchmark provided design, manufacturing, and supply chain services for the NudgeBox test system which will be built at a plant in Almelo in the Netherlands

DnaNudge says global demand is increasing as a result of the contract with the UK government last month to roll out test systems later this month in NHS hospitals. The contract also includes 5.8m test kits but these will be manufactured in a separate deal.

“When the pandemic first hit, we realized that our DNA testing technology could be used to rapidly identify patients with Covid-19,” said Regius Professor Chris Toumazou, CEO and co-founder of DnaNudge and serial entrepreneur in the electroncs industry. “By combining our expertise in DNA testing with Benchmark’s world-class design and production capabilities, and its ability to deliver complex medical technology manufacturing at scale, we are able to meet the huge global demand for this technology.”

The DnaCartridge 'lab-on-a-chip' used in the test system has 72 tiny wells in its assay, known as a multiplex. This means the technology can detect the presence of human RNA, as well as viral RNA, to eliminate ‘false negatives.’ It can also assess the presence of several of the Covid-19 genes, including both the WHO and US CDC assays, to improve accuracy. The technology is also able to detect other viruses such as type A flu, type B flu, and RSV.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Benchmark is working closely with medical customers to help develop and manufacture key devices used to support patients when it matters most,” said Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark. “We’re proud


circular economy

Dynamic EMS and the circular economy

Business News | Jun 15,2020
GAA transistors

CEA-Leti stacks 7 levels of silicon channels in GAA transistors

Technology News | Jun 15,2020
Air flow sensors

Air flow sensors targets respiratory car aparatuses

New Products | Jun 16,2020
disinfection

UV-C LED disinfection autonomous robot makes debut

Technology News | Jun 16,2020
quantum-tunnel transistors

Are quantum-tunnel transistors real, and what do they mean for power tech?

Technology News | Jun 17,2020
Medical power

Medical power: solutions for a challenging world

Feature Articles | Jun 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.