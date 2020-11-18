UK design house launches EV charger technology division

UK design house ByteSnap Design has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) smart charging division to address a boom in demand as diesel and petrol vehicles are phased out over the next decade.

Versinetic aims to provide hardware and software for companies developing customised EV chargers in non-standard formats, from lamp posts to car park bollards.

“One of our key areas of development is EV chargers,” said Dunstan Power “We have done software updates for the chargers we developed for the 2012 Olympics and we were part of the UK’s first fully operational V2G system at Aston University.”

“Versinetic is purely focussed on EV charging,” he said. “We are not selling chargers to people, what we are doing is design and development and creation of bespoke systems. We have developed a set of hardware blocks, boards that you can build chargers around, with software to run on those blocks to allow power smart charging.”

The main focus is an embedded board called Manta Ray, a smart charging control board running Linux and OCPP on an NXP i.MX6 processor. “We’ve used this in IoT projects over the years, one of our customers in is volume production with it in home heating,” said Power.

This links to a charge controller board called Eel based around an STM32 microcontroller from STMicroelectronics. “You can use this by itself to charge a car, sensing the power coming in and out, talking to the car with PWM that allows you to back off power if you need to, locking both ends of the cable, short circuit, RCD etc,” he said.

