UK developers are the highest paid in Europe

February 16, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
UK developers are the highest paid in Europe
UK software developers are the highest paid in Europe and third highest in the world, according to research by software developer recruitment platform CodinGame.

CodinGame (Montpellier, France) is a provider of online competitive coding challenges that are used as the basis for technical recruiting and candidate assessment.

The company asked "close to 15,000 " developers in more than 134 countries their annual salary and created a ranking of the ten top paying countries.

Top ten countries by average software engineers' annual salary in 2021. Source: CodinGame.

On average UK developers earn $64,315 per annum (about £46,200), just ahead of those in the Netherlands and Germany. Developer salaries almost 23 percent highers than the average developer salary in France and more than double that in the Ukraine. But UK salaries also come in about 30 percent behind the US, the top-payer for software talent globally, CodinGame notes.

Coders in India are the lowest paid in the world with an average annual salary of $20,750, only just behind Brazil at $21,243.

Next: By position in the UK


Intel chips vulnerable to power side channel attack

Tool attacks Intel chips via power meter

Technology News | Nov 19,2020
100x software boost for fibre optic sensors

100x software boost for fibre optic sensors

Technology News | Nov 19,2020
Strikes roll on at STMicroelectronics

Strike calls continue at STMicroelectronics in France

Business News | Nov 19,2020
NEC is to set up a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the UK for OpenRAN 5G networking technology

NEC choses UK for global OpenRAN 5G centre

Business News | Nov 20,2020
AMD has launched its Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor to offer higher levels of performance and efficiency to customers.

AMD launches 7nm embedded processors

| Nov 20,2020
ARM spins out its Pelion IoT business

ARM spins out its Pelion IoT business

Business News | Nov 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.