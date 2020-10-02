UK VC leads spinout of Intel data centre technnology

Cornelis Networks in the US has raised $20m to spin out Intel's Omni-Path interconnect technology for the data centre.

The Series A funding was led by London-based venture capital fund Downing Ventures and joined by Intel Capital and Chestnut Street Ventures.

The spin-out of the Omni-Path business from Intel gives Pennsylvania-based Cornelis a complete, highly capable scale-out interconnect product line currently installed at over 500 end-user sites for 100Gbit/s and 200Gbit/s systems. The spin-out has also provided Cornelis Networks access to Intel’s technological foundation for a roadmap for future scale-out interconnect products to support artificial intelligence, data analytics, and modeling/simulation systems.

Cornelis Networks was founded by Philip Murphy, Vladimir Tamarkin, and Gunnar Gunnarsson who worked together at SilverStorm Technologies. “This company launch represents an incredibly exciting moment for Cornelis Networks. We are thrilled to be partnering with Downing Ventures, who shares our vision and brings excellent technical and market knowledge to the company," said Phil Murphy, co-founder and CEO. "Additionally, the Intel contributions have enabled us to hit the ground running with current products and given us a significant head-start on next generation development. Finally, our partnership with the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and with key distribution partners has positioned us for long-term success.”

Murphy was vice president of engineering and vice president of HPC technology in QLogic’s Network Solutions Group, responsible for the design, development, and evangelizing of all high-performance computing products, as well as all storage area network switching products. Before joining QLogic, he was vice president of engineering at SilverStorm which he co-founded in 2000. Gunnarsson worked at Silverstorm and then at Intel as the Director of the OEM Program Management for high-performance fabrics.

“What Cornelis Networks offers with their current and next generation products will create significant step changes in supercomputing as well as accelerate proliferation of AI and associated technologies," said Warren Rogers, Partner and Head of Ventures at Downing Ventures.

