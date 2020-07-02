UL94-V0 flame-retardant plastic enclosures

July 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
plastic enclosures
Hammond Electronics has announced its 1597DIN family of UL94-V0 flame-retardant plastic enclosures for mounting to standard IEC/EN 60715 35mm DIN rails.

The family consists initially of four sizes: 2, 4, 6 and 9 standard 17.5mm module widths. All sizes have two mounting positions for the terminal blocks, maximising I/O availability and giving headroom for future expansion if required. There are two horizontal PCB mounting slots in the body and two stand-offs in the base for component or PCB mounting. Plain, vented, knock out and slotted terminal covers are supplied separately and can be mixed and matched in the bodies as required. Primarily designed to accept PCBs is a slimline 22.5mm wide, 118mm deep and 90mm high polycarbonate control box with ventilated sides and a shaped front panel.

All units feature simple no-tool snap together assembly and correspondingly easy disassembly for access to the internal components or PCB when required. The bodies are ventilated on the top and bottom faces and feature a recess in the front panel for mounting identification labels or other graphics.

The bases are moulded in dark grey PPO (polyphenylene oxide) with a polystyrene DIN rail mounting clip and the main enclosure body is RAL 7035 light grey polycarbonate.

Hammond Electronics - www.hammondmfg.com


