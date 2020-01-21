Ultra Librarian partners with Maxim Integrated on interactive reference designs

January 21, 2020 //By Julien Happich
reference designs
Cloud-based CAD library provider Ultra Librarian is extending its partnership with Maxim Integrated Products with the release of a new set of reference designs for use in the Ultra Librarian Reference Design Cloud.

Reference designs are a key tool to help engineers understand, qualify and successfully implement new components into their designs. To save time and reduce risk, engineers often end up using portions of the reference design circuitry in their design as these have already been tested and qualified by the component vendor. Unfortunately, most reference designs are only available in PDF or other static formats requiring engineers to re-create the designs in their CAD tools, wasting time and creating opportunities for error during transcription.

The Ultra Librarian Reference Design Cloud provides reference designs in an intelligent CAD format that can be immediately leveraged by engineers. Using the Ultra Librarian Reference Design Cloud, engineers can view and then access these designs in their native CAD formats including: Cadence OrCAD, Allegro, Altium, Eagle, KiCAD, and Mentor as well as others. The Ultra Librarian Reference Design Cloud is built using OrCAD Capture Cloud technology from Cadence Design Systems, providing a robust, user friendly and familiar cloud environment to view and download reference design content.

Ultra Librarian - www.ultralibrarian.com

Maxim Integrated - www.maximintegrated.com


