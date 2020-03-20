Ultra-precise positioning for high-volume applications

Featuring the latest GNSS technology, mosaic-X5 brings centimeter-level positioning to technologies such as robotics, automation, smart wearables and telematics among others. Its small form factor and low-power design makes high-performance positioning accessible to volume applications. The unit was conceived to be the first GNSS receiver module on the market featuring complete multi-frequency multi-constellation technology, receiving every existing and future signal from all GNSS constellations including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japanese QZSS, Indian NavIC and L-Band satellites. Such signal diversity allows maximum positioning availability even in difficult environments such as near tall structures or under foliage. The module delivers its positioning information at an industry-leading update rate, ideal for robots or fast-moving vehicles. It uses Septentrio’s proprietary Advanced Interference Mitigation (AIM+) technology, which shields the receiver from jamming and malicious spoofing. This allows machinery and robotics equipped with GNSS to keep on working, instead of being grounded by RF interference. mosaic-X5 also includes the unique RAIM+ integrity engine essential for safety-critical applications such as autonomous systems.

