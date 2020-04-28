Ultra reliable IMU sensor is accurate to 1.3°/hour

April 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
IMU sensor
Aceinna’s IMU383ZA, integrating triple-redundant, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, is now available in volume.

This miniature module only measures 24x37x9.5mm, it is accurate to 1.3 deg/hour, 0.08 deg/root-hour and is factory-calibrated over the -40 to +85ºC industrial temperature range to provide consistent performance through extreme operating environments for a wide variety of applications. The IMU383ZA offers improved performance, in addition to a unique fault-tolerant sensor architecture for improved reliability. The IMU383ZA provides a standard SPI bus for cost-effective board-to-board communications. Other critical new features include advanced synchronization and a bootloader for field upgradeability.

Aceinna - www.aceinna.com


