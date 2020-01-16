Ultra-thin bus switches save board space

January 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
bus switches
Diodes Incorporated has released a family of quad- and dual-channel 4:1 and 2:1 bus switches in an ultra-thin QFN (UQFN) package measuring 3×3×0.65mm, which is significantly smaller than comparable devices in standard packages.

The UQFN package makes it easier for OEMs to increase PCB density and reduce product dimensions when developing PC notebooks and tablets as well as networking and telecommunications equipment. Discrete logic devices, such as bus multiplexers and demultiplexers, remain a critical element of embedded design. This smaller size allows the bus switches to be added to almost any design, even those with a high level of component density.

Each channel in the bus switches can multiplex/demultiplex a single output from between two or four inputs. While the path for all channels is selected through common inputs, the channels benefit from a dedicated active-low enable control, allowing each channel to be operated independently. All devices offer tri-state operation, presenting high-impedance outputs when the enable pin is held high. The UQFN package used by the devices includes a thermal pad for more efficient heat dissipation. In addition, all of the devices in the four variants feature a very low on-resistance of just 5Ω, a near-zero propagation delay, and ultra-low quiescent current.

Diodes - www.diodes.com


connectivity

eBook highlights connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0

New Products | Oct 21,2019
connectors

Hybrid M12 connectors mix power and signal contacts

New Products | Oct 23,2019
board connectors

2mm centreline board connectors are 38% more compact

New Products | Oct 24,2019
EtherCAT

EtherCAT G to push EtherCAT standard to 10Gb/s

Technology News | Oct 24,2019
TraceParts

Fischer Elektronik releases product data on TraceParts

| Oct 25,2019
Globalfoundries, TSMC resolve patents dispute

Globalfoundries, TSMC resolve patents dispute

Business News | Oct 28,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.