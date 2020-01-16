Ultra-thin bus switches save board space

The UQFN package makes it easier for OEMs to increase PCB density and reduce product dimensions when developing PC notebooks and tablets as well as networking and telecommunications equipment. Discrete logic devices, such as bus multiplexers and demultiplexers, remain a critical element of embedded design. This smaller size allows the bus switches to be added to almost any design, even those with a high level of component density.

Each channel in the bus switches can multiplex/demultiplex a single output from between two or four inputs. While the path for all channels is selected through common inputs, the channels benefit from a dedicated active-low enable control, allowing each channel to be operated independently. All devices offer tri-state operation, presenting high-impedance outputs when the enable pin is held high. The UQFN package used by the devices includes a thermal pad for more efficient heat dissipation. In addition, all of the devices in the four variants feature a very low on-resistance of just 5Ω, a near-zero propagation delay, and ultra-low quiescent current.

