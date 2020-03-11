UltraBOM enables part research at Digi-Key within OrCAD capture

The entire Bill of Materials (BOM) or a selection can be ordered directly from Digi-Key with a single click of a button. Errors and recommendations are then reported for review, and all components are added to the cart in the correct quantities. This also eliminates the manual entry of parametric data into the schematic, reduces errors when ordering parts, and saves time on monotonous tasks, allowing engineers to focus on their designs.

UltraBOM for Digi-Key allows engineers to search distributor part information and review component parameters such as status, component availability, lead-times, and cost without leaving OrCAD Capture. Access to this data helps engineers select known high-quality orderable parts upfront. This distributor-driven design data is very important for quick-turn or rapid prototyping as engineers are able to gain fast access to the parts they need and keep the design and prototyping process moving forward.

Live parametric information can also easily be linked to existing parts. If the library part has not yet been created, then the user can instantly download the schematic symbol with linked footprints and Digi-Key supplier data from Ultra Librarian. Part information, availability, and status can be monitored and reviewed throughout the design with a fully customizable BOM. There is no need to spend hours verifying every component in the design or finding replacement components. Issue are flagged in real-time and resolved quickly without needing to leave the engineering design environment.

Digi-Key - www.digikey.com