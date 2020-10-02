Ultrasonic ToF sensor range boost to 5m for social distancing

The CH201 Time-of-Flight (ToF) range sensor platform from TDK expands on the CH101 product portfolio, and includes CH201 MEMS sensors, sensor modules, and developer kits.

The PMUT (Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducer) with an ultra-low-power SoC (system on chip) in a miniature 3.5 x 3.5 mm reflowable system-in-package provides accurate range measurements for distances up to 5m over a wide and configurable Field-of-View (FoV) in any lighting condition.

The previous CH101 provided accurate range measurements for use cases scenarios of up to 1.2m, and the new CH201 builds to provide exact long-range measurements to targets at distances up to 5m. Chirp’s MEMS ultrasonic technologies use proprietary Time-of-Flight (ToF) range sensors with a MEMS ultrasonic transducer and a power-efficient digital signal processor (DSP) on a low-power mixed-signal ASIC.

The CH201 is also ultra-low power and compact, provides millimeter-accurate range measurements and works in any lighting condition, including full sunlight to complete darkness independent of the target’s colour and optical transparency. Matching CH101, the CH201 has a configurable Field-of-View (FoV) and a flexible DSP capable of handling a variety of ultrasonic signal-processing algorithms.

The DK-CH201 Developer Kit provides prototyping with one or more ToF sensors. The DK-CH201 includes one CH201 with the option to add up to four additional ultrasonic modules. The EV_MOD_CH201-03-01 module provides rapid integration and evaluation of hardware designs. Different acoustic housings available to adjust the field of view.

Chirp provides a complete sensor API and reference design to make it easy for solution providers to quickly incorporate ultrasonic range-finding technology into their tracking solutions. The complete hardware and software reference design combines Chirp ultrasonic solutions along with a BLE-enabled MCU, for a complete social distancing solution including contact tracing.

The CH201 sensor platform is now available from multiple distributors worldwide.

invensense.tdk.com/technology/ultrasonic/

