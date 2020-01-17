UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability

January 17, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Pathwave
United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS) announced that its 0.25μm GaN (GH25) Pathwave ADS Process Development Kits (PDKs) are now supporting the new Electro-Thermal capability (ETH) offered with Keysight’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). This new functionality is not only included on GH25 GaN PDK but also on UMS PPH15X-20 GaAs power pHEMT process PDK.

Designing packaged high power amplifier is a challenging task. GaAs & GaN devices concentrate high dissipated power on a very small area. Temperature rises according to the CW or pulsed conditions of use and the different materials constituting the package and assembly process used. In addition, the temperature inside the transistor impacts its properties and performance. ADS’s Thermal simulation coupled with its Electrical simulation allows a full and complete analysis of the electro-thermal behaviour of the device and the optimisation of the MMIC inside its package. It is the appropriate design method to extract the best performance from the RF GaN devices. Foundry customers can get the full electro-thermal simulation of their systems by specifying thermal parameters of their own assembly solution. This provides an elegant method to simplify the calculation of the junction temperature which is a critical step of MMIC design assessment. This implementation of thermal data in UMS’ PDKs was done through a close partnership with PathWave ADS vendor Keysight.

United Monolithic Semiconductors – www.ums-gaas.com


