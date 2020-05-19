UNITE4COVID open collaborative platform launches

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing industry continues to provide help to relieve the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety equipment. From materials to production, manufacturers are coming together to help relieve the urgent need for medical supplies, equipment and replacement parts. To connect those who wish to help with those who seek help, DSM has launched a digital platform, UNITE4COVID.org. The platform makes finding approved COVID-19 solutions easier by providing transparency on approved COVID-19 solutions.

Healthcare professionals as well as organizations, institutions and companies looking to protect their patients, employees and customers can access UNITE4COVID to see and request the currently available solutions. On the other hand, solution providers – from inventors to production hubs – can utilize the platform to share ideas, solutions, capacity and more. The platform brings together players in additive and traditional manufacturing industries in one collaborative marketplace, where they find a digital collaboration space, project management, approval status tracking and allows quick assessment on cost, availability and timing.