USB A connector slashes board footprint

August 12, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The USB1125 connector from GCT is 25 percent smaller than full-size equivalents and rated to 5000 mating cycles
To meet increasing demand for compact designs, GCT has launched a short body style USB A connector with a PCB footprint of just 131mm².

USB A is widely used for many applications and the USB1125 from GCT is 25 percent smaller than full-size equivalents. With a shell depth of 10mm, the connector is rated to 5000 mating cycles compared to 1500 cycles for typical USB A connectors.

“The tried and tested USB-A connector is just as popular today as when it was launched over 20 years ago,” said Paul Hulatt, GCT Product Manager. “Given how long USB-A has been in the market, we continue to innovate with distinctive features for this original USB form factor. In addition to the USB1125 with a shorter body length, we also have ultra-high mating cycle variants such as the USB1086, providing engineers with greater flexibility when it comes to USB connectivity options.”

gct.co/connector/usb1125

