UTAC and AEM join forces on testing next gen CMOS image sensor

Fuelled by the growing need in the fields of security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application, CMOS image sensors are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future. Through this partnership, UTAC and AEM are committed to participate in this growth market. “UTAC has been offering CMOS Image Sensor assembly and test in Singapore for many years. Singapore is our Test Center of Excellence and we are excited to partner with AEM, another Singapore based company, to jointly work on developing this enhanced test solution. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to provide next-generation, cost-effective full turn-key assembly and test solution for all our current and potential CMOS Image Sensor customers” said Dr. John Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of UTAC Group.

“This co-operation between AEM and UTAC, to create application specific test solutions will provide semiconductor companies with cost effective solutions that are scalable and adaptable for future product lines. This partnership also sets the foundation for increased co-operation and future growth for both companies and establishes AEM as a leader in semiconductor test and handling solutions”, said Chandran Nair, President of AEM Holdings.

