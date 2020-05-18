UTAC and AEM join forces on testing next gen CMOS image sensor

May 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
CMOS image sensor
Singapore-based semiconductor assembly and test services provider UTAC Holdings Ltd has joined forces with AEM Holdings, a provider of semiconductor test and handling solutions, to develop next-generation, cost-effective test system solutions for CMOS image sensor products.

Fuelled by the growing need in the fields of security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application, CMOS image sensors are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future. Through this partnership, UTAC and AEM are committed to participate in this growth market. “UTAC has been offering CMOS Image Sensor assembly and test in Singapore for many years. Singapore is our Test Center of Excellence and we are excited to partner with AEM, another Singapore based company, to jointly work on developing this enhanced test solution. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to provide next-generation, cost-effective full turn-key assembly and test solution for all our current and potential CMOS Image Sensor customers” said Dr. John Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of UTAC Group.

“This co-operation between AEM and UTAC, to create application specific test solutions will provide semiconductor companies with cost effective solutions that are scalable and adaptable for future product lines. This partnership also sets the foundation for increased co-operation and future growth for both companies and establishes AEM as a leader in semiconductor test and handling solutions”, said Chandran Nair, President of AEM Holdings.

AEM Holdings - www.aem.com.sg

UTAC Holdings – www.utacgroup.com


image sensors

2Mpixel image sensors now produced on 12” wafers

New Products | Feb 19,2020
encoder

Magnetic encoder system has Drive-Cliq interface

New Products | Feb 19,2020
vision sensor

Stacked event-based vision sensor boasts highest HDR

Technology News | Feb 20,2020
Resolver

Resolver Size 21 covers 4kHz to 10 kHz applications for industrial servo motors

New Products | Feb 20,2020
Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor to expand into IIoT with Adesto Technologies acquisition

Business News | Feb 20,2020
image sensor

108Mp image sensor takes 8K videos under low light conditions

New Products | Feb 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.