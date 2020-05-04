UV C LED outputs 630mW between 250 and 300nm

May 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
UV C LED
EuroLighting is now distributing a new light emitting diode developed by Smart Eco Lighting to emit in the UV-C range. The LED is located in an inorganic housing and is characterized by a high quality, long life and low thermal resistance.

The UVC3535 LED model has a wavelength between 250 and 300nm and a peak wavelength of 265/280nm. Its power is 630mW, the voltage is 6.3V and its beam angle is 120°. Over a lifetime of more than 50,000 hours, the luminous flux is still over 70% of the original value. Measuring 3.45x3.45x1.42mm, the LED can be used for general disinfection, medical applications, phototherapy, fluorescence spectroscopy, bio-analysis and water disinfection as well as refrigerators, ice cream machines and similar applications. Depending on customer-specific requirements, the UV-C LEDs are also available as individual LED modules or as complete solutions.

euroLighting - www.eurolighting.de


microLEDs

Plessey and Axus Technology partner on GaN-on-Silicon microLEDs

New Products | Feb 07,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over 2020 business

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Market News | Feb 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.