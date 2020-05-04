UV C LED outputs 630mW between 250 and 300nm

The UVC3535 LED model has a wavelength between 250 and 300nm and a peak wavelength of 265/280nm. Its power is 630mW, the voltage is 6.3V and its beam angle is 120°. Over a lifetime of more than 50,000 hours, the luminous flux is still over 70% of the original value. Measuring 3.45x3.45x1.42mm, the LED can be used for general disinfection, medical applications, phototherapy, fluorescence spectroscopy, bio-analysis and water disinfection as well as refrigerators, ice cream machines and similar applications. Depending on customer-specific requirements, the UV-C LEDs are also available as individual LED modules or as complete solutions.

