UVC LEDs target water and air sterilization

Everlight Electronics’ ELUC3535NUB series of UVC LEDs emit at 280nm from a 3.5x3.5x1.4mm footprint, packaged in inorganic quartz glass.
The product series covers three different intensity levels (2mW, 10mW and 30mW), which makes it suitable for various different applications like medical treatment, water or air purification and sterilization of germs, viruses or mold. Furthermore, the ELUC3535NUB LEDs can be used for deodorizing and bactericidal treatment, when installed for instance in a modern smart toilet. A similar effect can also be achieved by using the company’s UVA3535 (1.8W, 120º) LEDs in combination with titanium dioxide.
