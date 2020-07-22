Varta boosts lithium coin cell production in Germany

Varta has started the expansion of its factory for lithium ion coin cells to power wearables and wireless sensor nodes in the Internet of Things.

The expansion at the factory in Nördlingen was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but will add over 15,000 square meters on two floors and is set to open in 2021 with CoinPower cells that have a 30 percent higher energy density.

"In Nördlingen, we are building the most modern lithium-ion battery cell factory for the large growth market of wearables and the Internet of things," said Herbert Schein, chief executive of Varta. " We will expand the CoinPower cell production at the Nördlingen location once more. This building will mark another milestone in our growth plans through innovative factory planning, taking, amongst other things, CO2 consumption into account."

Varta is the largest supplier of small lithium-ion batteries with the CoinPower product, says Schein, and plans to move the technology to larger formats in the future. In total the company receives over €300m from federal and state governments in Germany, including 32m from the Federal State of Bavaria for the technology development and €70m from the federal government.

The foundation stone was laid during a visit by Bavaria's Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder and the Secretary of State in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Roland Weigert.

Earlier this year Varta bought back the European consumer battery business that operated under its brand, looking to solid state battery technologies.

www.varta-ag.com

